Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 1.44 million shares of the Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $114.56, and it changed around $0.63 or 0.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.22B. ZM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $406.48, offering almost -254.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $94.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.5% since then. We note from Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.75 million.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended ZM as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

Instantly ZM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 122.24 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.05% year-to-date, but still down -2.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is -10.27% down in the 30-day period.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Zoom Video Communications Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.17 percent over the past six months and at a -28.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -34.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -35.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.07 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Zoom Video Communications Inc. to make $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 141.50%. Zoom Video Communications Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 99.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.58% per year for the next five years.

ZM Dividends

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 30 and June 03.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.60% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, and 62.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.40%. Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock is held by 1,148 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.45% of the shares, which is about 18.42 million shares worth $3.39 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.30% or 13.11 million shares worth $2.41 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.