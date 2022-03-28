You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD).

In today’s recent session, 1.47 million shares of the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $218.65, and it changed around -$3.3 or -1.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.55B. CRWD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $298.48, offering almost -36.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $150.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.39% since then. We note from CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.05 million.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CRWD as a Hold, whereas 24 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

Instantly CRWD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 225.75 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.40% year-to-date, but still up 6.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is 21.36% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $262.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRWD is forecast to be at a low of $196.00 and a high of $340.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.21 percent over the past six months and at a 68.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 130.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 118.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $463.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. to make $508.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.40%. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -143.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 66.03% per year for the next five years.

CRWD Dividends

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 01 and June 06.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.22% of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, and 71.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.68%. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock is held by 1,405 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.57% of the shares, which is about 13.8 million shares worth $2.82 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.86% or 12.3 million shares worth $2.52 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.56 million shares worth $1.14 billion, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held roughly 2.85 million shares worth around $515.08 million, which represents about 1.36% of the total shares outstanding.