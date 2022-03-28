WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -153.62% – Marketing Sentinel
WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -153.62%

In today’s recent session, 4.68 million shares of the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.76, and it changed around $0.13 or 4.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $241.91M. WIMI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.85, offering almost -148.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.13% since then. We note from WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WIMI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Instantly WIMI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.96 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.49% year-to-date, but still up 6.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is -2.59% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WIMI is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -153.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -153.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.60%, up from the previous year.

WIMI Dividends

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 22.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. shares, and 5.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.40%. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.53% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $1.23 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.49% or 0.37 million shares worth $1.13 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 47346.0 shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 28988.0 shares worth around $88123.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.

