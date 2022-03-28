Why Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 8.8 million shares of the Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.44, and it changed around -$2.06 or -8.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.75B. TCOM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.04, offering almost -87.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.32% since then. We note from Trip.com Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.15 million.

Trip.com Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended TCOM as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Trip.com Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.83 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.85% year-to-date, but still down -3.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is -16.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $193.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TCOM is forecast to be at a low of $134.88 and a high of $254.77. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1035.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -501.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Trip.com Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.81 percent over the past six months and at a 6.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 29.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.10%.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.69% of Trip.com Group Limited shares, and 68.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.84%. Trip.com Group Limited stock is held by 597 institutions, with Norges Bank Investment Management being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.52% of the shares, which is about 54.3 million shares worth $1.83 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 6.65% or 42.41 million shares worth $1.3 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 18.32 million shares worth $563.38 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held roughly 11.28 million shares worth around $346.84 million, which represents about 1.77% of the total shares outstanding.