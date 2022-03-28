Why Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.64 million shares of the Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.79, and it changed around -$0.17 or -2.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.88B. RKLB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.34, offering almost -173.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.08% since then. We note from Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.10 million.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Instantly RKLB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.39 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.18% year-to-date, but still down -12.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) is -19.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Rocket Lab USA Inc. to make $80 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

RKLB Dividends

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.11% of Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, and 59.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.79%. Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock is held by 146 institutions, with VK Services, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 25.60% of the shares, which is about 115.0 million shares worth $1.41 billion.

Deer Management Co. LLC, with 18.13% or 81.45 million shares worth $1.0 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Meridian Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.5 million shares worth $88.72 million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Meridian Growth Fund held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $9.74 million, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.