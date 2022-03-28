Why LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.34, and it changed around -$1.19 or -4.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.20B. LXU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.93, offering almost -6.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.32% since then. We note from LSB Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 555.83K.

LSB Industries Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LXU as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LSB Industries Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) trade information

Instantly LXU has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.93 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 111.22% year-to-date, but still up 5.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) is 56.96% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.73, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -12.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LXU is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $22.45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 3.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) estimates and forecasts

LSB Industries Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 188.70 percent over the past six months and at a -30.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 132.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 133.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 61.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect LSB Industries Inc. to make $154.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $88.9 million and $99.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 125.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 56.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.50%. LSB Industries Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -62.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

LXU Dividends

LSB Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.38% of LSB Industries Inc. shares, and 24.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.26%. LSB Industries Inc. stock is held by 82 institutions, with SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 77.77% of the shares, which is about 69.08 million shares worth $542.51 million.

Robotti, Robert E., with 2.01% or 1.78 million shares worth $14.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.89 million shares worth $6.99 million, making up 1.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $5.07 million, which represents about 0.73% of the total shares outstanding.