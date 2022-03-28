Why Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In the last trading session, 17.67 million shares of the Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.65, and it changed around $0.34 or 25.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.50M. CRXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.24, offering almost -1793.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.03% since then. We note from Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 896.55K.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CRXT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.68 for the current quarter.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) trade information

Instantly CRXT has showed a green trend with a performance of 25.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0500 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.10% year-to-date, but still up 114.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) is 68.45% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRXT is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -324.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -142.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. to make $4.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

CRXT Dividends

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 18.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.48% of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, and 89.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.44%. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Bracebridge Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.22% of the shares, which is about 2.0 million shares worth $4.87 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 8.88% or 1.93 million shares worth $4.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.99 million, making up 0.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.4 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.