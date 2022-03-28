Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.19 million shares of the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were traded, and its beta was 2.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.63, and it changed around -$0.1 or -5.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $336.40M. WPRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.57, offering almost -364.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.4% since then. We note from Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 million.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended WPRT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

Instantly WPRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7700 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.22% year-to-date, but still down -5.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) is 9.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WPRT is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -513.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.78 percent over the past six months and at a -275.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $86.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. to make $104.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $65.41 million and $83.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.70%. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 257.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

WPRT Dividends

Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.87% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares, and 29.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.74%. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock is held by 169 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.47% of the shares, which is about 3.83 million shares worth $12.61 million.

Royce & Associates LP, with 2.40% or 3.72 million shares worth $12.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Micro-Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.54 million shares worth $5.07 million, making up 0.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Micro-Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $2.64 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.