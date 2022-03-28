WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD): Performance Review And Forecast – Marketing Sentinel
In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) have been traded, and its beta is 3.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.82, and it changed around $0.57 or 10.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $73.92M. WAVD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.49, offering almost 5.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.38% since then. We note from WaveDancer Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 180.65K.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) trade information

Instantly WAVD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.95 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.06% year-to-date, but still up 6.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) is 16.41% up in the 30-day period.

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.70%.

WAVD Dividends

WaveDancer Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.58% of WaveDancer Inc. shares, and 1.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.17%. WaveDancer Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Lafayette Investments, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.92% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.62 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.28% or 37800.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

