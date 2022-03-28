UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 1.6 million shares of the UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.25, and it changed around -$0.55 or -1.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.40B. PATH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.00, offering almost -218.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.29% since then. We note from UiPath Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.31 million.

UiPath Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended PATH as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UiPath Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Instantly PATH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.85 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.23% year-to-date, but still down -3.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is -11.11% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.24, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PATH is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $85.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -200.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $283.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect UiPath Inc. to make $246.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.80%.

UiPath Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 82.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 35.00% per year for the next five years.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.54% of UiPath Inc. shares, and 59.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.66%. UiPath Inc. stock is held by 421 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.04% of the shares, which is about 35.59 million shares worth $1.54 billion.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 6.08% or 26.9 million shares worth $1.16 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 14.13 million shares worth $516.16 million, making up 3.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held roughly 8.03 million shares worth around $346.44 million, which represents about 1.81% of the total shares outstanding.