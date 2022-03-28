U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 6.05 million shares of the U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.27, and it changed around $0.09 or 7.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.00M. USWS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.60, offering almost -340.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.8% since then. We note from U.S. Well Services Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.93 million.

U.S. Well Services Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended USWS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. U.S. Well Services Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) trade information

Instantly USWS has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3500 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.43% year-to-date, but still up 20.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) is -2.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that USWS is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $3.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -159.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -96.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $46.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect U.S. Well Services Inc. to make $58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.09 million and $76.26 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -23.90%.

USWS Dividends

U.S. Well Services Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.82% of U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, and 51.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.04%. U.S. Well Services Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Crestview Partners III GP, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 37.81% of the shares, which is about 19.8 million shares worth $22.77 million.

TCW Group, Inc. (The), with 20.55% or 10.76 million shares worth $12.37 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $1.03 million, making up 1.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.