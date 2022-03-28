Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.24, and it changed around -$0.4 or -10.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.06B. TUYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.65, offering almost -722.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.99% since then. We note from Tuya Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Tuya Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TUYA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tuya Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Instantly TUYA has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.52 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.16% year-to-date, but still down -14.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) is -37.57% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TUYA is forecast to be at a low of $2.70 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -579.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Tuya Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.36 percent over the past six months and at a 27.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $91.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tuya Inc. to make $125.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.40%.

Tuya Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.30% per year for the next five years.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 16.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.81% of Tuya Inc. shares, and 43.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.75%.