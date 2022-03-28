Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 10.74 million shares of the Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have been traded, and its beta is 3.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.61, and it changed around -$0.42 or -8.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.91B. RIG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.56, offering almost -20.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.95% since then. We note from Transocean Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 23.83 million.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Instantly RIG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.05 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 82.25% year-to-date, but still up 18.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is 49.70% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.01, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -14.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIG is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Transocean Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 47.08 percent over the past six months and at a 21.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 39.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $602.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Transocean Ltd. to make $661.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.60%.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.66% of Transocean Ltd. shares, and 50.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.04%. Transocean Ltd. stock is held by 391 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.86% of the shares, which is about 51.6 million shares worth $142.41 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 7.24% or 47.52 million shares worth $131.17 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 32.62 million shares worth $90.02 million, making up 4.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 15.7 million shares worth around $43.34 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.