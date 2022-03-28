Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 56.03 million shares of the Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.03, and it changed around -$0.53 or -6.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.35B. TLRY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.13, offering almost -200.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.47% since then. We note from Tilray Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 27.59 million.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Instantly TLRY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.66 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.76% year-to-date, but still up 55.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is 38.74% up in the 30-day period.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Tilray Brands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.65 percent over the past six months and at a 47.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.80%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $247.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tilray Brands Inc. to make $249.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending May 2022.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 10.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.95% of Tilray Brands Inc. shares, and 15.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.17%. Tilray Brands Inc. stock is held by 435 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.59% of the shares, which is about 7.66 million shares worth $53.84 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 1.56% or 7.49 million shares worth $52.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 7.26 million shares worth $43.28 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $22.13 million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.