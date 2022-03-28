The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $125.00 In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.25 million shares of the The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have been traded, and its beta is 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.93, and it changed around $0.48 or 0.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.16B. TTD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $114.09, offering almost -73.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.15% since then. We note from The Trade Desk Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.62 million.

The Trade Desk Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TTD as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Trade Desk Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

Instantly TTD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 70.09 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.58% year-to-date, but still down -4.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is -20.97% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $99.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTD is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $125.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -89.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 56.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) estimates and forecasts

The Trade Desk Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.40 percent over the past six months and at a 5.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $304.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect The Trade Desk Inc. to make $360.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $219.81 million and $261.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.30%. The Trade Desk Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -44.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

TTD Dividends

The Trade Desk Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.62% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares, and 71.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.68%. The Trade Desk Inc. stock is held by 1,124 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.11% of the shares, which is about 53.35 million shares worth $4.89 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.00% or 39.65 million shares worth $3.63 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 12.39 million shares worth $1.14 billion, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 11.49 million shares worth around $1.19 billion, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.