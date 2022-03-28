The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 4.17 million shares of the The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.85, and it changed around -$0.4 or -4.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $767.73M. REAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.91, offering almost -230.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.37% since then. We note from The RealReal Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.39 million.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Instantly REAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.61 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.39% year-to-date, but still down -4.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is -0.76% down in the 30-day period.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

The RealReal Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.24 percent over the past six months and at a 20.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $133.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect The RealReal Inc. to make $134.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $84.58 million and $95.91 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 58.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 40.60%.

The RealReal Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 38.60% per year for the next five years.

REAL Dividends

The RealReal Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.21% of The RealReal Inc. shares, and 97.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.71%. The RealReal Inc. stock is held by 269 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.42% of the shares, which is about 7.77 million shares worth $90.26 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.82% or 7.23 million shares worth $83.89 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Retailing and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 2.93 million shares worth $45.54 million, making up 3.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust held roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $29.02 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.