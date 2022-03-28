The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.07, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.95B. GT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.89, offering almost -76.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.27% since then. We note from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.06 million.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended GT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

Instantly GT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.46 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.05% year-to-date, but still down -1.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is -7.44% down in the 30-day period.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) estimates and forecasts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.76 percent over the past six months and at a 18.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.69 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to make $5.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.51 billion and $3.98 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.40%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company earnings are expected to increase by 154.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.13% per year for the next five years.

GT Dividends

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28 and May 02.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, and 88.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.44%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock is held by 544 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.79% of the shares, which is about 33.24 million shares worth $708.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.90% or 27.91 million shares worth $595.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 8.0 million shares worth $170.59 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 7.76 million shares worth around $165.53 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.