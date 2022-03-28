SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) Share Price Might Move Down By -36.08%

In today’s recent session, 1.17 million shares of the SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.78, and it changed around -$0.23 or -1.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.72B. SPWR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.00, offering almost -68.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.63% since then. We note from SunPower Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.74 million.

SunPower Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended SPWR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. SunPower Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Instantly SPWR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.79 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.67% year-to-date, but still up 2.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) is 24.39% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.21, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPWR is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

SunPower Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.32 percent over the past six months and at a 428.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $341.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect SunPower Corporation to make $366.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $305.14 million and $308.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.80%.

SPWR Dividends

SunPower Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 09.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.90% of SunPower Corporation shares, and 39.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.71%. SunPower Corporation stock is held by 396 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.09% of the shares, which is about 12.28 million shares worth $256.28 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.83% or 8.36 million shares worth $174.41 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 3.82 million shares worth $109.42 million, making up 2.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $95.06 million, which represents about 1.63% of the total shares outstanding.