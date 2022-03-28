Stock Performance And Outlook Of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS)

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.35, and it changed around -$0.37 or -1.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.14B. PAGS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.65, offering almost -218.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.22% since then. We note from PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.51 million.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended PAGS as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Instantly PAGS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.28 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.79% year-to-date, but still up 10.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is 25.85% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $162.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAGS is forecast to be at a low of $92.13 and a high of $242.45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1152.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -376.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.26 percent over the past six months and at a 5.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $696.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. to make $713.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $399.68 million and $430.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 74.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 65.90%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -3.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 38.66% per year for the next five years.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 31 and June 06.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, and 59.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.84%. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock is held by 356 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 19.00% of the shares, which is about 38.28 million shares worth $1.0 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 8.75% or 17.63 million shares worth $462.13 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 29.32 million shares worth $768.72 million, making up 14.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 15.32 million shares worth around $554.65 million, which represents about 7.61% of the total shares outstanding.