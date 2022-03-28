SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) Shares Could Drop Up To -148.23%

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.82, and it changed around -$0.11 or -3.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.29M. SPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.59, offering almost -204.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.83% since then. We note from SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 423.49K.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

Instantly SPI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.66 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.88% year-to-date, but still down -19.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is -9.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPI is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -148.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -148.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

SPI Dividends

SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 30.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.15% of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. shares, and 10.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.88%. SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.21% of the shares, which is about 1.96 million shares worth $7.07 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.53% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.45 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 1.6 million shares worth $8.42 million, making up 6.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 17265.0 shares worth around $90641.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.