SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 4.43 million shares of the SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) were traded, and its beta was 0.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.77, and it changed around -$0.03 or -3.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $195.18M. SOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.38, offering almost -728.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.77% since then. We note from SOS Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.37 million.

SOS Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 5.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SOS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SOS Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Instantly SOS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9000 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.56% year-to-date, but still up 13.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is 4.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOS is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2497.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2497.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SOS Limited to make $22.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -62.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 200.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 10.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of SOS Limited shares, and 13.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.20%. SOS Limited stock is held by 74 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.98% of the shares, which is about 9.08 million shares worth $7.47 million.

State Street Corporation, with 3.17% or 5.79 million shares worth $4.76 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.77 million shares worth $3.92 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 1.74 million shares worth around $2.23 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.

