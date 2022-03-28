Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 1.91 million shares of the Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.91, and it changed around -$1.35 or -7.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.70B. SBSW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.68, offering almost -29.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.92% since then. We note from Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.69 million.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Instantly SBSW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.63 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.64% year-to-date, but still down -2.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) is -0.98% down in the 30-day period.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Sibanye Stillwater Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.23 percent over the past six months and at a 28.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.40%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 85.00%. Sibanye Stillwater Limited earnings are expected to increase by -30.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.03% per year for the next five years.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.68 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.67. It is important to note, however, that the 9.68% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, and 6.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.46%. Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock is held by 213 institutions, with Condire Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.68% of the shares, which is about 4.84 million shares worth $60.74 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 0.52% or 3.68 million shares worth $46.13 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.25 million shares worth $28.21 million, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund held roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $29.86 million, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.