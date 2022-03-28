Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 4.89 million shares of the Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.98, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.85B. RBLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $141.60, offering almost -201.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.29% since then. We note from Roblox Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 24.40 million.

Roblox Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended RBLX as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Roblox Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Instantly RBLX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.00 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.37% year-to-date, but still down -5.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is -6.05% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RBLX is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $108.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -129.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Roblox Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.44 percent over the past six months and at a 5.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $659.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Roblox Corporation to make $691.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.60%.

Roblox Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -111.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.10% per year for the next five years.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.10% of Roblox Corporation shares, and 77.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.78%. Roblox Corporation stock is held by 817 institutions, with Altos Ventures Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.43% of the shares, which is about 82.78 million shares worth $8.54 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.56% or 40.56 million shares worth $4.18 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 8.55 million shares worth $882.52 million, making up 1.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.25 million shares worth around $850.56 million, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.