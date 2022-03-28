Risk-Taking Investors May Find Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 2.26 million shares of the Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.47, and it changed around -$0.07 or -2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $241.82M. EXPR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.67, offering almost -149.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.04% since then. We note from Express Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.91 million.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) trade information

Instantly EXPR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.87 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.94% year-to-date, but still up 0.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is -20.63% up in the 30-day period.

Express Inc. (EXPR) estimates and forecasts

Express Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.70 percent over the past six months and at a 173.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 72.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 500.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $435.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Express Inc. to make $463.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.70%.

EXPR Dividends

Express Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 01 and June 06.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.88% of Express Inc. shares, and 42.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.56%. Express Inc. stock is held by 89 institutions, with Contrarius Investment Management Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.40% of the shares, which is about 6.3 million shares worth $19.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.19% or 2.81 million shares worth $8.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 2.35 million shares worth $8.55 million, making up 3.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $5.38 million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.