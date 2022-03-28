Risk-Taking Investors May Find Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 5.22 million shares of the Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.79, and it changed around -$0.31 or -7.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.61B. ARVL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.98, offering almost -559.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.22% since then. We note from Arrival’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.68 million.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Instantly ARVL has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.12 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.92% year-to-date, but still up 1.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is 8.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.74 day(s).

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

ARVL Dividends

Arrival’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.43% of Arrival shares, and 7.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.48%. Arrival stock is held by 100 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.46% of the shares, which is about 15.53 million shares worth $204.28 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 2.00% or 12.66 million shares worth $166.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 10.73 million shares worth $100.75 million, making up 1.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held roughly 6.38 million shares worth around $83.95 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.