Risk-Takers Will Like Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN).

In the last trading session, 181.36 million shares of the Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) were traded, and its beta was 2.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.35, and it changed around -$0.65 or -21.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $104.81M. MULN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.90, offering almost -576.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.87% since then. We note from Mullen Automotive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 96.23 million.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Instantly MULN has showed a red trend with a performance of -21.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.18 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 43.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.07% year-to-date, but still down -18.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) is 279.64% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MULN is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -878.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -878.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

Mullen Automotive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.98 percent over the past six months and at a 126.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 146.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 100.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Mullen Automotive Inc. to make $37.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 152.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 91.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.70%.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.03% of Mullen Automotive Inc. shares, and 3.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.96%.