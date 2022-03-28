Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 3.55 million shares of the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.58, and it changed around $0.33 or 14.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.99M. REVB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.29, offering almost -337.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.67% since then. We note from Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Instantly REVB has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.88 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.71% year-to-date, but still up 62.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) is 49.13% up in the 30-day period.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.25% of Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares, and 44.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.48%. Revelation Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Karpus Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.25% of the shares, which is about 0.84 million shares worth $8.58 million.

Weiss Asset Management LP, with 5.37% or 0.49 million shares worth $4.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Alternative Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 29221.0 shares worth $0.3 million, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Alternative Opportunities Fd held roughly 3382.0 shares worth around $34496.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.