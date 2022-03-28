Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX): Decline Of -473.48% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022 – Marketing Sentinel
In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.79, and it changed around -$0.39 or -12.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $144.30M. RDBX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.22, offering almost -875.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.29% since then. We note from Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RDBX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Redbox Entertainment Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) trade information

Instantly RDBX has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.62 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.35% year-to-date, but still up 3.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) is 62.21% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RDBX is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -473.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -79.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Redbox Entertainment Inc. to make $160.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

RDBX Dividends

Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.52% of Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares, and 165.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 212.99%. Redbox Entertainment Inc. stock is held by 58 institutions, with Karpus Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 21.11% of the shares, which is about 2.66 million shares worth $26.8 million.

Omni Partners US LLC, with 9.43% or 1.19 million shares worth $11.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $2.23 million, making up 1.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $1.4 million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.

