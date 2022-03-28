Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 3.33 million shares of the Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around -$0.04 or -7.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.50M. RMED currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.82, offering almost -2355.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.47 million.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) trade information

Instantly RMED has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5800 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.05% year-to-date, but still down -13.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) is 14.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.98 day(s).

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Ra Medical Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -86.68 percent over the past six months and at a 70.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -36.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $700k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ra Medical Systems Inc. to make $1.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -42.50%.

RMED Dividends

Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.18% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares, and 3.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.09%. Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.21% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.47 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.20% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 74338.0 shares worth $0.23 million, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 70816.0 shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.