QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 2.36 million shares of the QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.09, and it changed around $0.8 or 4.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.64B. QS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.20, offering almost -194.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.98% since then. We note from QuantumScape Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.09 million.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.56 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.08% year-to-date, but still up 1.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is 12.49% up in the 30-day period.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

QuantumScape Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.96 percent over the past six months and at a 15.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.68% of QuantumScape Corporation shares, and 36.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.51%. QuantumScape Corporation stock is held by 448 institutions, with Capricorn Investment Group Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.34% of the shares, which is about 17.87 million shares worth $396.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.18% or 17.32 million shares worth $384.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.56 million shares worth $123.31 million, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.42 million shares worth around $98.08 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.