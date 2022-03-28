Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Share Price Might Move Up By 804.18%

In the last trading session, 7.78 million shares of the Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.95, and it changed around $0.7 or 2.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.37B. BTU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.28, offering almost -5.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.94% since then. We note from Peabody Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.57 million.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Instantly BTU has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.70 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 157.70% year-to-date, but still up 18.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is 73.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.80, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTU is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Peabody Energy Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 100.08 percent over the past six months and at a 150.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 173.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 229.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Peabody Energy Corporation to make $798.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $737.2 million and $667.25 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 46.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.80%.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.09% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares, and 72.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.21%. Peabody Energy Corporation stock is held by 238 institutions, with Elliott Investment Management L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 19.36% of the shares, which is about 25.86 million shares worth $260.41 million.

State Street Corporation, with 7.57% or 10.12 million shares worth $101.87 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 8.44 million shares worth $84.95 million, making up 6.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $29.16 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.