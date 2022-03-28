Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.17, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.40M. PALI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.34, offering almost -869.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.04% since then. We note from Palisade Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) trade information

Instantly PALI has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5300 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.00% year-to-date, but still up 32.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) is 26.90% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PALI is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -327.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -156.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) estimates and forecasts

Palisade Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.65 percent over the past six months and at a 87.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.60%.

PALI Dividends

Palisade Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.98% of Palisade Bio Inc. shares, and 7.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.95%. Palisade Bio Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.79% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $0.65 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 1.26% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $0.52 million, making up 1.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 80630.0 shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.