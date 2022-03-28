NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 106.62 million shares of the NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) were traded, and its beta was 2.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.91, and it changed around -$2.07 or -9.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.93B. NIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.13, offering almost -176.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.66% since then. We note from NIO Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 110.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 66.61 million.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Instantly NIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.60 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.15% year-to-date, but still down -4.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is -6.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 73.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.24 day(s).

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

NIO Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.73 percent over the past six months and at a 85.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 120.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.55 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect NIO Inc. to make $1.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.03 billion and $1.23 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 50.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.90%.

NIO Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.20% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.15% per year for the next five years.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of NIO Inc. shares, and 43.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.35%. NIO Inc. stock is held by 884 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.63% of the shares, which is about 88.86 million shares worth $2.82 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.78% or 64.04 million shares worth $2.03 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 31.22 million shares worth $1.22 billion, making up 2.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 17.79 million shares worth around $701.26 million, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.