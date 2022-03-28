NEXI Stock Forecast 2022: NexImmune Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 59.62%

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.26, and it changed around $0.8 or 23.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.98M. NEXI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.50, offering almost -522.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.62% since then. We note from NexImmune Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 122.51K.

NexImmune Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NEXI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NexImmune Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.81 for the current quarter.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) trade information

Instantly NEXI has showed a green trend with a performance of 23.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.70 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.59% year-to-date, but still up 96.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) is 59.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEXI is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -721.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) estimates and forecasts

NexImmune Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.96 percent over the past six months and at a -2.36% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.80%.

NEXI Dividends

NexImmune Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.83% of NexImmune Inc. shares, and 46.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.07%. NexImmune Inc. stock is held by 76 institutions, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.62% of the shares, which is about 1.96 million shares worth $29.66 million.

Artal Group S.A., with 5.28% or 1.2 million shares worth $18.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.54 million shares worth $8.19 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $4.15 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.