Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 3.89 million shares of the Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $168.05, and it changed around $2.13 or 1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.41B. MRNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $497.49, offering almost -196.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $117.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.18% since then. We note from Moderna Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.60 million.

Moderna Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended MRNA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Moderna Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $5.8 for the current quarter.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Instantly MRNA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 188.00 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.67% year-to-date, but still down -7.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is 6.20% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $241.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRNA is forecast to be at a low of $80.00 and a high of $506.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -201.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 52.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Moderna Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.43 percent over the past six months and at a -6.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 104.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -24.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.87 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Moderna Inc. to make $4.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.94 billion and $4.35 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 151.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 111.10%. Moderna Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1423.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.80% per year for the next five years.

MRNA Dividends

Moderna Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 and May 09.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.33% of Moderna Inc. shares, and 62.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.38%. Moderna Inc. stock is held by 1,564 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.36% of the shares, which is about 45.77 million shares worth $11.63 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.86% or 27.66 million shares worth $7.03 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 10.03 million shares worth $3.53 billion, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.79 million shares worth around $2.49 billion, which represents about 2.43% of the total shares outstanding.