Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.21, and it changed around -$0.55 or -7.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.33B. MVST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.91, offering almost -120.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.84% since then. We note from Microvast Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Microvast Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MVST as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Microvast Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Instantly MVST has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.00 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.39% year-to-date, but still up 0.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) is 8.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -20.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MVST is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 16.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Microvast Holdings Inc. to make $42.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.76% of Microvast Holdings Inc. shares, and 33.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.03%. Microvast Holdings Inc. stock is held by 106 institutions, with Luxor Capital Group, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.66% of the shares, which is about 10.99 million shares worth $90.31 million.

Spring Creek Capital LLC, with 2.00% or 6.0 million shares worth $33.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.2 million shares worth $26.29 million, making up 1.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held roughly 3.18 million shares worth around $26.96 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.