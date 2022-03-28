Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 3.43 million shares of the Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.86, and it changed around -$0.07 or -3.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $549.70M. MMAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.76, offering almost -1069.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.81% since then. We note from Meta Materials Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.97 million.

Meta Materials Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MMAT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Meta Materials Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Instantly MMAT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0700 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.39% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) is 5.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MMAT is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -88.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -88.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Meta Materials Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.95 percent over the past six months and at a 69.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.90%.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.77% of Meta Materials Inc. shares, and 21.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.08%. Meta Materials Inc. stock is held by 163 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.25% of the shares, which is about 17.58 million shares worth $43.26 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.99% or 14.04 million shares worth $34.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 13.47 million shares worth $33.12 million, making up 4.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.75 million shares worth around $11.68 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.