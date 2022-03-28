Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3% – Marketing Sentinel
In the last trading session, 4.51 million shares of the Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.58, and it changed around -$0.16 or -5.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.70M. MFH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.00, offering almost -210.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.21% since then. We note from Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 422.50K.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

Instantly MFH has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.06 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.61% year-to-date, but still up 24.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) is -8.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day(s).

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 68.90%.

MFH Dividends

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 20.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. shares, and 3.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.91%. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.82% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $0.4 million.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.33% or 32302.0 shares worth $73002.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 19600.0 shares worth $44296.0, making up 0.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 3066.0 shares worth around $8707.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.

