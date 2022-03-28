Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.52, and it changed around $0.04 or 8.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.29M. MRKR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.65, offering almost -601.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.69% since then. We note from Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 761.93K.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MRKR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) trade information

Instantly MRKR has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5498 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.87% year-to-date, but still up 20.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) is 38.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRKR is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -861.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -92.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) estimates and forecasts

Marker Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.57 percent over the past six months and at a 9.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.00%.

MRKR Dividends

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.94% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 34.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.59%. Marker Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 74 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.90% of the shares, which is about 10.71 million shares worth $18.11 million.

Aisling Capital Management LP, with 3.78% or 3.14 million shares worth $5.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.38 million shares worth $3.5 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $2.82 million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.