LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 2.32 million shares of the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.82, and it changed around -$0.3 or -9.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $568.00M. LX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.62, offering almost -382.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.62% since then. We note from LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

Instantly LX has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.46 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.94% year-to-date, but still down -10.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) is -22.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LX is forecast to be at a low of $20.38 and a high of $43.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1446.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -622.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.71 percent over the past six months and at a -0.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -12.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -37.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.30%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 59.30%. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 288.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.36% per year for the next five years.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 17 and March 21.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.12% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares, and 34.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.19%. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 118 institutions, with OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.74% of the shares, which is about 13.11 million shares worth $77.22 million.

Cederberg Capital Ltd, with 5.86% or 7.88 million shares worth $46.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 1.58 million shares worth $12.43 million, making up 1.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $10.9 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.