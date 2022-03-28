Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG).

In today’s recent session, 9.71 million shares of the Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.62, and it changed around -$0.33 or -1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.45B. PLUG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.50, offering almost -68.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.6% since then. We note from Plug Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 21.04 million.

Plug Power Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended PLUG as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Plug Power Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Instantly PLUG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.08 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.99% year-to-date, but still up 6.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is 27.80% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLUG is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $78.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -182.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Plug Power Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.63 percent over the past six months and at a 46.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 80.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $148.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Plug Power Inc. to make $211.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $73.7 million and $126.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 101.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 67.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.90%.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 20 and June 24.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.17% of Plug Power Inc. shares, and 54.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.02%. Plug Power Inc. stock is held by 890 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.59% of the shares, which is about 49.66 million shares worth $1.4 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.31% or 48.03 million shares worth $1.36 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 16.39 million shares worth $462.59 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 13.03 million shares worth around $367.91 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.