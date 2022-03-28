Let’s Talk About How Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.20, and it changed around -$0.08 or -3.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $364.00M. WRN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.83, offering almost -28.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.36% since then. We note from Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 277.39K.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) trade information

Instantly WRN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.35 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 46.15% year-to-date, but still up 21.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) is 35.71% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WRN is forecast to be at a low of $3.06 and a high of $4.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -93.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) estimates and forecasts

Western Copper and Gold Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.18 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.50%.

WRN Dividends

Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 25.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.80% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares, and 14.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.98%. Western Copper and Gold Corporation stock is held by 40 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.28% of the shares, which is about 8.0 million shares worth $12.48 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc., with 3.07% or 4.65 million shares worth $7.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 8.0 million shares worth $12.48 million, making up 5.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund held roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $4.11 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.