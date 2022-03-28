Let’s Get Started On The Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Stock Forecast. – Marketing Sentinel
In the last trading session, 5.54 million shares of the Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) were traded, and its beta was 4.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.48, and it changed around $0.24 or 7.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.50M. CELZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.95, offering almost -789.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.07% since then. We note from Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.76 million.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Instantly CELZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.90 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 57.47% year-to-date, but still up 123.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) is 90.16% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CELZ is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -187.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -187.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.20%.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.33% of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares, and 10.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.64%.

