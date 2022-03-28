Let’s Discuss The Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.24, and it changed around -$0.57 or -2.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.34B. VIR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.00, offering almost -173.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.27, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -0.14% since then. We note from Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended VIR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $4.19 for the current quarter.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) trade information

Instantly VIR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.52 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.91% year-to-date, but still down -16.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) is -22.71% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VIR is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $300.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1312.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) estimates and forecasts

Vir Biotechnology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.23 percent over the past six months and at a 85.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 417.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 271.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $891.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Vir Biotechnology Inc. to make $537.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 804.00%.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 258.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.00% per year for the next five years.

VIR Dividends

Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 and May 09.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.01% of Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares, and 73.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.96%. Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock is held by 302 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 16.79% of the shares, which is about 22.22 million shares worth $930.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.54% or 7.33 million shares worth $306.91 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.24 million shares worth $93.63 million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $92.12 million, which represents about 1.66% of the total shares outstanding.