Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) were traded, and its beta was 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.84, and it changed around $0.18 or 10.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $108.71M. KALA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.38, offering almost -355.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.93% since then. We note from Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended KALA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) trade information

Instantly KALA has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8600 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 52.07% year-to-date, but still up 17.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) is 168.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KALA is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -389.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) estimates and forecasts

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.84 percent over the past six months and at a 3.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 99.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $4.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.24 million and $4.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 57.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.70%. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 27.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 40.90% per year for the next five years.

KALA Dividends

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.97% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 51.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.76%. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 164 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 16.60% of the shares, which is about 10.87 million shares worth $28.49 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.60% or 3.66 million shares worth $9.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.41 million shares worth $3.69 million, making up 2.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $1.96 million, which represents about 1.72% of the total shares outstanding.