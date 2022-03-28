It’s Easy To Bet On SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 18.24 million shares of the SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.91, and it changed around -$0.1 or -1.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.85B. SOFI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.95, offering almost -180.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.13% since then. We note from SoFi Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 63.34 million.

SoFi Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended SOFI as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SoFi Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Instantly SOFI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.06 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.01% year-to-date, but still down -8.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is -12.78% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOFI is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -146.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

SoFi Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.92 percent over the past six months and at a 64.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $290.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect SoFi Technologies Inc. to make $354.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 49.50%.

SoFi Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -149.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 43.00% per year for the next five years.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 01.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.36% of SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, and 37.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.69%. SoFi Technologies Inc. stock is held by 536 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.22% of the shares, which is about 117.8 million shares worth $1.86 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.44% or 53.39 million shares worth $844.03 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 17.19 million shares worth $271.85 million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 15.24 million shares worth around $240.99 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.