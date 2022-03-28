It’s Easy To Bet On ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around -$0.05 or -15.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.90M. MOHO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.39, offering almost -856.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.0% since then. We note from ECMOHO Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

ECMOHO Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MOHO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ECMOHO Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) trade information

Instantly MOHO has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3348 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.04% year-to-date, but still down -16.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) is 24.63% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOHO is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ECMOHO Limited to make $71.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020.

MOHO Dividends

ECMOHO Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 30.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.82% of ECMOHO Limited shares, and 1.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.72%. ECMOHO Limited stock is held by 3 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.03% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $0.11 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 1.02% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.