It’s Easy To Bet On Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 2.88 million shares of the Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.49, and it changed around $0.48 or 15.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $157.71M. DLNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.72, offering almost -6.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.93% since then. We note from Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 62.25K.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DLNG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) trade information

Instantly DLNG has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.25 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.76% year-to-date, but still up 14.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) is 19.93% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DLNG is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) estimates and forecasts

Dynagas LNG Partners LP share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.33 percent over the past six months and at a -46.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP to make $32.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.44 million and $33.45 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.29%. Dynagas LNG Partners LP earnings are expected to increase by 16.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

DLNG Dividends

Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.06% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP shares, and 19.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.38%. Dynagas LNG Partners LP stock is held by 17 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.23% of the shares, which is about 1.19 million shares worth $3.64 million.

FMR, LLC, with 2.70% or 0.99 million shares worth $3.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.99 million shares worth $3.13 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares.