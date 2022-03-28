Is XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 2.55 million shares of the XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.99, and it changed around -$0.15 or -7.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $302.60M. XL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.77, offering almost -441.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.62% since then. We note from XL Fleet Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.42 million.

XL Fleet Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended XL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. XL Fleet Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

Instantly XL has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3800 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.88% year-to-date, but still down -14.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) is 6.99% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XL is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -201.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -201.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -133.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect XL Fleet Corp. to make $5.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 399.00%.

XL Dividends

XL Fleet Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 16 and May 20.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.07% of XL Fleet Corp. shares, and 23.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.01%. XL Fleet Corp. stock is held by 161 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.77% of the shares, which is about 9.58 million shares worth $31.7 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 4.87% or 6.88 million shares worth $22.79 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.14 million shares worth $10.39 million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.87 million shares worth around $9.49 million, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.