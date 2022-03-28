Is Li Auto Inc.’s (NASDAQ: LI) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 2.49 million shares of the Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.01, and it changed around -$0.39 or -1.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.15B. LI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.45, offering almost -43.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.56% since then. We note from Li Auto Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 10.13 million.

Li Auto Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LI as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Li Auto Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Instantly LI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.30 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.76% year-to-date, but still down -6.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is -3.51% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $235.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LI is forecast to be at a low of $121.72 and a high of $340.95. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1210.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -367.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Li Auto Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.11 percent over the past six months and at a -430.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 90.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Li Auto Inc. to make $1.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $551.52 million and $845.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 176.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 122.30%.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 24 and May 30.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of Li Auto Inc. shares, and 26.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.15%. Li Auto Inc. stock is held by 433 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.37% of the shares, which is about 28.84 million shares worth $925.86 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.76% or 15.01 million shares worth $481.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 6.5 million shares worth $169.7 million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 5.46 million shares worth around $178.22 million, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.